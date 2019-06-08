See all the looks from the show.

Some 12 tons of coffee grounds were used to pave the runway of Qasimis runway. I wanted something poetic that evokes the senses. It has the right texture and colorand smells good,” said designer Khalid S. Al Qasimi after the show.

He didnt grind those coffee beans for the showof course – the grounds were sourced from a company that recycles them to make burning logs.

The UAE-born designer wanted his new collection to address the political tension in the Middle East where he comes from, and give it a sense of positivity.

I have to be politicalits not just on trend. Coming from the Middle EastI have a duty to discuss politics. Fashion is my kind of material to work with and expressing it,” he said.

Political messages aside, the clothes were well made, breezy and relaxed and ideal for the hot, urban and wealthy environs of Dubai. There were striped oversized T-shirtsloose shirtstrench coats and military jackets in beigemustardolive green, navy and grey, while the few pink and lilac sporty looks will be great for nights out in the Lamborghini.

