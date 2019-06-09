Studio ALCH Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Environmentally conscious Australian designer Alexander Hackett was in tears after her debut show. The 26-year-old moved to London four years ago to pursue her fashion dream while working in places such as Footpatrol in Soho, where she bonded with the street and footwear community.

Her Spring 2020 collection features her fourth collaboration with Patta, a Dutch streetwear brand. Hackett deconstructed deadstock backpacks and make them into new fashion that Patta’s demographic would appreciate.

Her up-cycled approach to fashion also includes faux denim jackets made from heat pressed plastic bags she collected over the past decade. Models were carrying cutlery bags as well. One vest was even designed with various pockets to carry the wearer’s packed lunch. That’s some commitment to sustainability.