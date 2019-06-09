T/Sehne Men's Spring 2020

The wood-paneled backdrop mirrored the soft, neutral palette that designers Thomas Sehne and Stephen Piel employed for their T/Sehne spring collection.

At first glance, the pieces seemed rudimentary with men’s wear staples such as lightweight parkas and straight-legged trousers. However, details revealed themselves as the models moved: asymmetric necklines cut into a black nylon jacket and a blazer revealed flashes of reflective gray fabric.

“We wanted to pair together natural fabrics with synthetic materials like cotton with nylon pieces,” Sehne said, pointing to an auburn waxed cotton coat.

He also mixed textures by fashioning sequins from printed cotton that were given a glass coating. These were embroidered onto a gray shirt and lightweight jacket.