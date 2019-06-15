Andrea Pompilio Men's Spring 2020

- Galleries
Andrea Pompilio remains one of the best kept secrets of the Milan men’s fashion scene. Focused on his own direct to costumer business, the designer is keeping his brand small. And sometimes small is really beautiful, as was the case with Pompilio’s latest collection, rooted in the signature style of the brand and a homage to the carefree, happy mood of summer. While crafting high-end fabrics splashed with the brand’s signature multicolor stripes, the designer injected a refreshing sense of ease in the pieces, from the revisited suits with zippered short-sleeved jackets and Bermuda pants to the oversized barracuta styles peppered with cute embroideries with a nautical feel. Colorblocked knits had a charming artisanal and retro vibe, while shirts crafted from ultra light cotton were printed with Indian inspired cashmere motifs. Patchwork logo totes with thick colorful stripes and sandals exalted the joyful summery vibe of the collection, which looked as precious as a tiny hidden gem.