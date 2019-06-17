Aspesi Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Playing with light and color effects, Aspesi, which has just revealed the exit of its chief executive officer Fabio Gnocchi, showcased its personal take on the camouflage motif for summer.

The military pattern was rendered through chiné weaving on a field jacket with a lived-in, washed out look, while it was lacquered with a white varnish on a ripstop high-tech jacket. Reflective fabric also blended into the discreet casual elegance of the collection with their blue and mint green shades.

Tie-dye peppered the garment-dyed nylon windbreakers, matched with cargo pants, while shirt jackets and blazers revealed lightweight, soft construction making the pieces ideal for frequent travelers.