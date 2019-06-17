Billionaire Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Bling. Bling. It’s Billionaire on the phone, and he wants to talk about all the gold in his coffers, so listen up.

Philipp Plein, who owns the brand, left no one in doubt about this collection’s theme, what with the stacks of faux gold bars at models’ feet, the trays of gold macaroons making the rounds during the presentation and the blindingly bright silver and gold loafers on display.

Thankfully, Plein saw the light — the ray of gold — and decided to show in presentation format, rather than with a runway show. Instead of having to watch silver foxes strut and vamp down the runway, or across the floor of a seedy underground nightclub, guests could actually get up close and touch the merch.

They could feel the bright blue snakeskin jacket and the buttery leather croc-print bomber and gaze at the volcano islands, palm trees, hibiscuses, flamingos and gold bars that were splashed as jacquards or repeat patterns on silk dinner jackets.

The collection was more focused than in past seasons, too, and wasn’t only about the jazzier looks. Linen suits came in white or a sweet cotton candy pink, and were worn with colorful striped shirts. Billionaire may move and shake to the rhythm of bling, but he can also be quite a charmer, too, with or without the gold bars.