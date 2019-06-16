Buscemi Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

For the second time, Jon Buscemi hosted a runway show during a dinner at Milan’s hip restaurant Carlo e Camilla in Segheria. Between the delicious starters, including raw fish and a fancy yolk served with tomato, and a hamburger with French fries, the designer served his fashion menu based on eclectic streetwear.

Inspired by the different characters he saw as a young man when taking the train to the beach in Coney Island, he delivered a concise collection of bold urban staples with a twist.

Paying tribute to his country, he created an allover print of iconic American monuments, which was used on a blazer worn over a hoodie, as well as on a shirt tucked into distressed denim shorts.

Tropical, multicolor prints were splashed on short-sleeved shirts, while Hawaiian motifs peppered blazers and trucker jackets. The array of patterns included stripes, which decorated a baseball top paired with coordinated pants, and vibrant plaids, also appearing on a lightweight, see-through fabric used for a hooded jacket paired with a cotton logo tracksuit.