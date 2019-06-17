Galleries

Collection

No other personality has been as strongly connected with the Nineties aesthetic as Kurt Cobain, who served as the inspiration for Portuguese designer David Catalán’s spring collection.

But instead of overtly referencing the period, Catalán borrowed a few signature uncomplicated styles that he injected with neon colors. Acid washed denim separates, striped cardigans, boxy shirts and sleeveless fluid vests worn over gingham tops were there, but splashed with bright yellow, orange and blue details.

A pair of rope-belted pleated shorts in khaki paired with a denim camp collar top and worn over a baby blue striped shirt felt modern rather than vintage-y, while graphic T-shirts bearing slogans such as “God is grunge” were eye-catching and commercial.

Despite the white round-shaped sunglasses, one of Cobain’s signature fashion choices, and tube socks popping out from a sneaker-combat boot hybrid, the collection was more pop than grungy and reflected the spirit of today’s teens.