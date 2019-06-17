Dsquared2 Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Hong Kong met Hollywood in Dsquared2’s spring collection.

The Asian iconography of colorful flowers, carps and tigers met the quintessential American look of Fifties’-inspired denim styles. Bruce Lee was the hero of the collection: his image printed on poster T-shirts injected with a vintage feel felt playful and charming.

Kimonos, Oriental intarsia and silky fabrics for men’s and women’s were matched with Dsquared2’s typical motorcycle leather aesthetic, black in the masculine version and gold for frisky women.

Printed boxers were popping out of the high-waisted cuffed pants, while loose camisoles inspired the silhouettes of dresses. Short pants echoed the world of martial arts. A military vibe also ran through the collection with green cargo pants worn with embroidered corsets and net tops.

The heavy styling made the collection eccentric and eclectic, although with this lineup Dean and Dan Caten didn’t hit the highest notes of their mature design skills. But, as kung fu teaches, learning to unlearn and clearing the mind are keys for success and this season the designers actually tried to step out of their comfort zone with the strong Eastern references. And according to another principle of kung fu, an inner craving to discover new things is key to long-term success.