Gianluca Ferracin and Andrea Masato wove arty touches into their clean, Nineties-inspired collection, embellishing pieces with minimalist drawings recalling the artworks of Gary Hume, with the women’s looks taking on slightly folky volumes at times.

The bright, summery palette came straight out of the technical sportswear domain, hooked on white, safety orange and shocking pink.

Men’s tailoring was tricked with technical sporty accents like the drawstring details on a shocking pink suit. The direction was fresh and graphic à la Nineties Helmut Lang, especially the black tailored pant with white knee patches and a look pairing a color-blocked pink and orange jacket worn with stretchy orange pants as tight as leggings.

A sporty bustier dress combined graphic slices of pale gray, white and neon orange nylon, like a minimalist Neapolitan ice cream.