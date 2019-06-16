Eleventy Men's Spring 2020

- Galleries
Finding a balance between sartorial and urban was Eleventy’s mission for spring. In keeping with the goal, the brand staged a presentation in the garden of Milan’s Bulgari hotel that highlighted the label’s effortless spirit. While double-breasted suits crafted from high-end Ermenegildo Zegna and Loro Piana fabrics showed a more relaxed take on tailoring, a range of separates was introduced. They included blazers worked in chic brown and cream tones matched with slim jeans and rolled up cotton pants with pleats, adding volume at the hips. A sporty weekend vibe was injected through fleece track pants and cargos paired with bombers and hooded jackets, all crafted in supple washed leather.