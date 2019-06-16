Galleries

“This is a brand that has history and we can tell its story,” said Michele Lupi, Tod’s Group Men’s Visionary, referring to outerwear label Fay, which is controlled by the Italian luxury conglomerate.

Diego and Andrea Della Valle bought the original E.A. Fay brand in the Eighties and developed a business around the jacket model inspired by the one used by firefighters in Maine, and identified by the four metal-plated hooks, its cotton canvas fabric, leather sleeve trims and a corduroy collar.

In Milan, the company unveiled the first of two chapters under the new Fay Archive project, working with explorer Alessandro Squarzi, who owns more than 6,000 original pieces.

The connection to the outdoors was there, but the revisited pieces are today fit for any day in the city, too. Elegant suede details — also in bright red, for example — and teddy-bear collars revamped the original looks, which were at times displayed throughout the installation. A double and camouflage technical padded jacket also had a teddy bear lining, looking both cozy and chic. The utilitarian feel was further extended with plenty of pockets of all shapes and sizes.