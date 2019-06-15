Lucio Vanotti Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

His garments suspended in an installation inspired by the soul-nurturing ritual of gardening, Lucio Vanotti created a mood of softness and protection, with exaggerated shawl collars on long coats, jackets and trenches to wrap the body in.

Focusing on natural fibers, the designer tinkered with classic men’s wear fabrics, including the glen check and the pinstripe, which was reinterpreted on shirts and jumpsuits in bold vertical stripes.

Certain silhouettes had an ethnic allure that was reinforced by the palette, like a pale green tunic shirt — cut short at the front, long at the back — with a Mao collar and matching pant.

Exaggerated apron-inspired silhouettes in robust cottons also informed the bags, while Vanotti in this serene, elegant collection also expertly mixed soft tailoring with workwear structures.