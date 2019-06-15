M1992 Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

The cult of celebrity and fame was the theme of Dorian Tarantini’s fun and ironic show, held at the deconsecrated San Paolo Converso church.

For spring, the designer intentionally challenged the thin boundary between glamour and tackiness in a lineup that had a genuinely rebellious, outrageous vibe.

Stereotypes of contemporary society were portrayed. For example, there was the preppy peacock showing a pulled together attitude, while his counterpart was the kid mixing preppy styles, such as striped shorts, with a baggy perfecto jacket embellished with hardware.

In keeping with the main theme, images traditionally used to promote limousine services, showing glamorous couples and sexy girls, were splashed on shirts and T-shirts, matched with slim leather pants and suits cut in Sixties silhouettes.

Highlighting his take on the sartorial look, Tarantini also unveiled a collaboration with Marinella for cool ties with a twist, while he stressed the digital addiction of the younger generation through notebook cases developed with HP worn as neck accessories.