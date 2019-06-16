  View Gallery — 27   Photos

Key pieces included the Lenny jacket, inspired by the American composer Leonard Bernstein, who used to work in Italy a lot, at Milan’s La Scala. “When he arrived, he’d take off his traditional jacket and he used to wear something like that, something comfortable and cozy. It’s the opposite of what’s happening now; it’s all about sneakers, sportswear, streetwear, technical materials, patterns and fancy colors, and this is exactly the opposite of what we are,” said Massimo Alba. “I try to play a very personal game, I try to design what we need to wear every day.”

Cue a fresh batch of his unique spins on men’s wardrobe basics dipped in the season’s dreamy soft color palette, including mauve and gray-blue, used on everything from an unstructured shirt jacket in a cotton poplin and cotton chambray, that can be worn with a T-shirt, to summer-cashmere sweaters.

The designer experimented with two new dyeing processes, including on a berry-hued cotton-cashmere sweater that was garment dyed and then stripped using a corrosion process to create varying nuances, and the line’s featherweight cotton corduroy pants dyed with two tints to create shifting tones.

Massimo Alba Men's Spring 2020

Other summery delights included a lineup of cotton collarless shirts in a choice of stripes and micro florals.

Alba also presented a capsule of handkerchiefs designed in collaboration with illustrator François Berthoud.

