Missoni Men's Spring 2020

Serge Gainsbourg’s effortless elegance served as inspiration for Angela Missoni’s beautiful collection. A Seventies vibe was injected in the lineup, which was filled with vibrant, rich colors and refreshed classic patterns. The traditional argyle motif became a bold graphic gesture on a dégradé cardigan, pinstripes were broken on lightweight knitted suits and Breton stripes got a multicolor makeover on a boatneck sweater. In keeping with the inspiration, a playful 1972 Missoni archival print with an exotic feel was splashed on a trench treated with aloe, which made it highly soft, while a knitted spring coat was lined with a membrane and coated for a waterproof finishing.

The lineup felt light and fresh and also offered a modern take on the brand’s signature geometric and colorful aesthetic.