Marking its first collection created by former Celine designer Ivana Omazic, Mr & Mrs Italy went full-on his-and-hers, with a unisex-focused collection that melded the masculine and feminine universes, functionality and feminine touches.

Airy sheer organza and a high-tech waterproof cotton with a high-shine velvety aspect served as a vehicle for a range of intense saturated hues like indigo and a bright orangey-red on the brand’s parkas in a variety of fits with drawstring details.

Embellishments spanned from white tribal motifs inspired by Ainu culture used on a khaki military-inspired coat to a floral stencil print that added a crafty touch to a voluminous white parka.

Signature urban field jackets and aviator bombers in leather or hi-tech nylon were peppered with patches, layered over hoodies in striking marble-ized camouflage prints in green or blue.