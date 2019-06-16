Neil Barrett Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Neil Barrett paid tribute to the fearlessness and inspirational energy of youth with his graphic, boyish, street-inspired collection of hybrids with a signature clean Nineties feel.

Tinkering with collegiate codes, the designer collaborated with young South African artist Jody Paulsen, who injected a colorful pop, dreaming up fictional crests and color contrasts echoing college scarves. The message ‘Sex Education’ was spelled out in college lettering on hoodies and sweatshirts, with the occasional stray unicorn popping up.

Paulsen’s bright, graffiti-like graphics covering the entire floor of the show venue enhanced the basketball and suburban street-sport vibe of the sportswear rich line-up. (The basketball mood was heightened by the presence of U.S. hardcourt stars P.J. Tucker and Rufus King in the front row.) One look paired a great inside-out knit sweater in a wavy yellow, red and black motif with striped cuffs evoking tennis wristbands, worn with a tailored black pant with athletic stripes, a pochette man-bag hanging at the waist. Or the preppy version: a raspberry-red long-sleeved T-shirt with black waves and light blue stripes worn with a light brown cotton cropped chino and matching fanny pack, pristine-white sneakers and socks.

Getting the Nineties treatment was a signature military-inspired look layering a shirt jacket over a shirt and stiff Bermuda short, all in the same sandy desert hue. Bomber jacket sleeves were transplanted onto trenches and cropped hybrid peacoats, also for women. The footwear sampled references, including two new takes on the brand’s Bolt sneaker, fusing skateboard and basketball references.

Enhancing the street feeling, for the finale models hoisted Future Ghettoblaster Backpack’s on their shoulders, for a launch in partnership with Wizpak, billed as the world’s first wearable luxury sound system.