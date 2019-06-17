Spyder Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

The energetic and dynamic spirit of activewear took center stage at Spyder, which showed a collection that combined gym vibes with a more urban appeal.

Performance, technical fabrics were splashed with a range of patterns, from the graphic reproductions of spider webs to marble-like effects and artsy prints inspired by the colors of a summer sky at sunset. Compression tops and leggings cut in fitted silhouettes were juxtaposed to airy, oversized windbreakers and capes crafted from featherweight, waterproof yet breathable nylons.

A slightly vintage sportswear attitude ran through the fleece track pants and hoodies, showing bands inspired by subway maps, while Spyder welcomed to the catwalk a range of water sport pieces in geometric prints designed to bring a cool factor to the ocean waves.