Galleries

Collection

Trussardi tapped United Standard’s Giorgio di Salvo for the third chapter of its new Archive + Now project. Shown at a car park above the Rinascente department store, the black and dark brown pieces were emphasized by the minimalist background.

Di Salvo reworked the brand’s original 1973 Trussardi logo featuring a painted greyhound, rather than the more modern stylized one, placing it on black T-shirts, sweaters, drawstring fleece pants and leather accessories, such as a sleek vest with zipped pouches on the front. He played with the brand’s core leather accessories, blending them into the clothes.

The chapter follows the first two iterations of the project spearheaded respectively by Giulia and Camilla Venturini, the designers behind the Medea handbag brand, and by Instagram account @Checking_Invoices.

The Archive + Now project was introduced in February, in the wake of the acquisition of the Italian company by independent asset management firm QuattroR.

“We are planting the new seeds and we hope to eventually be able to reap the blooms,” said chairman Tomaso Trussardi.