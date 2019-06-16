  View Gallery — 27   Photos

Referencing Nineties techno and rave culture, the collection chimed with the synthetic, industrial, technical sportswear thing that’s very of-the-moment in Milan this season, while remaining very sellable.

Dubbed “Machine Vision,” Giorgio Di Salvo for his second official show looked to the algorithms behind image recognition as a starting point for experimenting with technical materials, with infrared images among the leitmotifs, and a Chinese military camera positioned in the center of the runway.

The research included a high-tech material developed by i-Mesh, a company that used to specialize in sails: a Kevlar-type mesh that he was drawn to for its ethnic aspect. “It’s the first time it’s been used on apparel,” he said backstage.

United Standard Men's Spring 2020

27 Photos 

More literal — and creepy — spins on the theme included a long-sleeved top with an image of a face captured in a crowd, taken from a facial recognition camera.

He also collaborated with Majocchi, a leading supplier to the military and workwear industries, on a superlight, breathable, silver material used on everything from vests to pants, as well as a look made from a triple-layer, breathable fabric used for British military uniforms and sporting the technical description of the fabric, even if the aim in this collection was to pull back on the graphics — his background — “and focus on the apparel.”

The jewelry included a silver crucifix made from four USB keys.

load comments