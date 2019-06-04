Brooks Brothers Men's Spring 2020

Brooks Brothers has the heritage part down cold. Now it’s turning its attention to technology.

The 201-year-old brand updated many of its staple pieces — dress shirts, polos, suits and pants — with performance attributes for spring, answering the call of men for comfort and flexibility in their business and casual wardrobes.

“Customers are looking for performance clothing — lighter weights, stretch, breathability — but they don’t necessarily want to trade comfort for style,” said chief merchandising officer Lou Amendola. “We are contrasting traditional Brooks Brothers styling with innovative materials and finishes.” That includes an update of the brand’s signature button-down collar shirt, invented in 1900, with a fabric that blends Coolmax and Supima for moisture-wicking and breathability, as well as five-pocket tech trousers.

The story continued in outerwear where packable waterproof field coats and lightweight bombers in a multitude of colors spoke to the demand for more-versatile jackets that perform in a variety of elements.

Outside the performance arena, Brooks Brothers offered a big power suit story, which Amendola said was “a bit Eighties-inspired in black and white, but with an updated fit.” Think bold pinstripes and houndstooths in a slightly slouchy silhouette, with peak lapels and contrast white linings for suits, complemented with chunky knits and foulard prints in shirts.

The Red Fleece collection, which is targeted to a younger guy, has been expanded to include a lot more novelty prints such as a micro fish motif print for shirts, pops of bright colors throughout, and even an updated logo on polos.