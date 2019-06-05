Galleries

The setting for Frère’s first runway show seemed more like a coming-out party than a fashion presentation. Founder and designer Davidson Frère took over the penthouse at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge and filled the room with his well-heeled friends and fans to help him celebrate.

Drinks flowed freely before the models came out as guests ogled the view of the water, the bridge and lower Manhattan while enjoying the sounds of a live jazz band.

Close to an hour after the designated start time, Frère offered up an unmistakably upscale assortment of tailored clothing interspersed with luxurious sportswear.

Bombers in lavishly embroidered fabrics, navy suede baseball jackets, and track suits in a variety of traditional men’s wear fabrics such as wool pinstripes and herringbones served to drive home the point that Frère is a master tailor at heart.

And his assortment of impeccably tailored suits — slimly cut with pinched waists — simply oozed luxury. He hit all the high spots: from crisp white dinner jackets and shiny paisley-patterned formal blazers to double-breasted suits in a dreamy sky blue hue.

With this strong debut, Davidson Frère is clearly a force to be reckoned with in the luxury men’s market.