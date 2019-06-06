Galleries

Parke & Ronen managed to find a hidden gem of a space on the West Side of Manhattan, one that was apropos for the launch of its resort collection of swimwear and casual lifestyle apparel.

The duo took over the outdoor pool deck at the Mercedes Club to shoot a video and still images of the collection during the day and invited friends and industry figures to a presentation that evening.

“You miss the drama of the moment, but we wanted to do a live event for our audience and customers that was more relaxed and fun,” said Parke Lutter, who created the collection 22 years ago with his partner Ronen Jehezkel. So instead of producing a traditional runway show, they opted for a format that allowed them to capture content for their web site and store and show off the collection at the same time.

It also gave them the opportunity to unveil their Pride capsule collection, a see-now-buy-now assortment of sequined shorts and sweatshirts, paint-splattered tank tops and overshirts with “Pure Gold” emblazoned on them that went on sale immediately following the event.

The regular resort collection featured the brand’s signature swimwear in a variety of lengths and abstract and conceptual patterns, as well as complementary après-swim cover-ups that included an assortment of lightweight patterned sweaters, and colorful shirts with matching shorts. There was even a velveteen Ultrasuede stretch short and hoodie with satin details that capped off the leisurely mood.

“We are excited to test this new approach to fashion week as we have long wanted to experiment with different formats to allow us to connect more intimately with our audience, while also producing more engaging content,” Lutter said. “Since we have been ardent supporters of NYFW: Men’s since Day One, we are indeed looking forward to finding new ways to continue to be a part of that, and in the meantime excited to try a new model.”