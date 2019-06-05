Nihl Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Nihl’s Neil Grotzinger continues to break the traditional rules of masculinity and push the conversation of queer underground culture. This season it’s all about the juxtaposition of distant references, mainly the notion of rural dad culture — vintage car upholstery, pool halls and bowling alleys.

“Every piece has a strange dualism to it, where there is something rural and queer at the same time,” Grotzinger said at his presentation, which was held at one of New York City’s well-known gay bars — Nowhere bar — which had the qualities of suburban bar and queer culture in one space.

The suburban and the mundane were transposed into a more-fetish tone through the use of vintage cigar prints on lace-up trousers paired with a spandex glittered tank top, a blue spliced collared oversize shirt paired with black vinyl beaded underwear, and an all-maroon leather jacket and pant look with exposed zippers.

Impression shirts with multiple cutouts and beadwork were more dominant this time around, but felt more intricate and alluring.

In a time when gender fluidity in fashion has become more prevalent, queer underground and club culture has always remained in the forefront, and Grotzinger continues to pay homage to this piece of history by presenting garments that spark intrigue.