Private Policy returned to New York with a collection that centered around unity.

Designers Siying Qu and Haoran Li held two shows in London for their spring and fall collections in partnership with GQ, but returned to their home base to show their spring collection, which was partly inspired by the Stonewall riots.

Making note of the 50th anniversary of the uprising, Qu said before the show that community is a very important theme for the collection and believes people should channel the feeling and energy of protesters that join together for a greater cause.

“I feel that globally and in America there is tension politically and socially,” said Qu. “I feel that people are quick to stand on one side instead of thinking about how we can all gather together and work on the same issues that are affecting both sides, like climate change or social issues. There are still ongoing challenges; why don’t we look back and take that spirit of Stonewall and use it for today for the issues right now?”

Qu and Li paid homage to Stonewall with rainbow gradient shirts and dresses featuring their new PXL slanted checker pattern that launched on Tuesday and feather details on hoodies, dresses and harnesses. The new check pattern the duo intends to make their signature was prevalent in the collection on numerous shirts, biker shorts, bikini tops, mesh turtlenecks and knits and was the lining for black and olive jackets.

“This pattern symbolizes our brand,” Qu explained. “We want to develop the pattern to be our iconic element and also want to show people how the pattern translates on different forms. We want to do that on the upcoming collections as well.”

The duo put a streetwear spin on military pieces, such as double-front pocket shirts and cargo pants and parkas that sport 3-D pockets, and gave sporty jackets an edge with long chain accessories and details. Li added that the brand partnered with an Italian mill to source 100 percent biodegradable fabrics and recycled nylon and polyester for the collection.