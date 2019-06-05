Untitled Collective Men's Spring 2020

New York City-based contemporary label Untitled Collective had New Yorkers in mind for its second offering. Designers Jason Jeong and Min Kim unveiled a muted collection titled “Outdoor Recess” that nods to New York City’s unpredictable weather.

The military-inspired collection uses khaki, olive, black and white tones that reference the change in day, and pieces such as cargo pants, four-pocket jackets and parkas that look heavy but actually sport lightweight fabrics from South Korea, the design duo’s home country.

Jeong and Kim update classic military pieces with outdoor and workwear details, modern, oversize silhouettes and reverse tailoring. Trousers also feature ripstop and bungee cords at the waistband and leg openings and bucket caps are elongated to fully cover the head and eyes.

The duo, which have degrees from NYU and Parsons, started Untitled Collective as an events company before pivoting to fashion, with the mission to design clothes for creatives.