Wan Hung Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

In his second runway show at New York Fashion Week: Men’s, Wan Hung expanded and enhanced his design language through elevated basics in vibrant monochromatic looks and dark ensembles.

Metamorphosis was the theme of the Central Saint Martins graduate’s spring collection that was based on the Green Snake Chinese folk legend about snakes transforming into human beings.

Several tops in the collection feature asymmetric patterns, open backs, exposed shoulders and cutout details on T-shirts, shirts and sweatshirts, as well as transparent tops and jackets intended to represent shedding skin.

Hung also looked to the film “A Streetcar Named Desire” and drew comparisons between the folk legend and characters Stella Kowalski and Blanche DuBois, specifically how the sisters grew to be so different over time. With this in mind, Hung unveiled women’s dresses as a nod to the legend and the film.