13 Bonaparte Men's Spring 2020

David Sarfati reworked his boxy, utilitarian wardrobe, offering up new interpretations and color schemes for his season-less staples. His skill at building tension between references gauche and sharp, sporty and sartorial was in fine fettle.

A kimono jacket was reiterated in a striped off-white cotton piqué jersey, giving it an appealing lived-in feel, while shirts were crafted from Korean technical fabric with a papery hand and lined with sporty mesh. Linen pants were a new entrant, mirroring the label’s core elastic-waist models and seen in vibrant royal blue for a pop of color.

These intermingled with regulars like poplin shirts with 13 Bonaparte’s distinctive quirky collars, sporty Bermudas in a range of shades and pale denim jeans and jackets in signature shapes. After all, why change a winning recipe?