3.Paradis Men’s Spring 2020

Emeric Tchatchoua’s father worked for the United Nation his whole life – and that has had a profound impact on his designing son’s creativity.



Symbols of peace and unity decorated his easy-to-wear collection, divided into a few themes related to his social observations.

One painted motif depicts hands of different skin color all pointing to the sky. It looked great on a beige oversized trench coat, its blue lining dotted with doves.

He also comments on social division in America and Paris. The Stars and Stripes was faded for jeans and jackets to telegraph a cute appeal – or distressed to reflect to the opposite. Meanwhile, prints of the Eiffel Tower were juxtaposed with low-income housing to suggest the class differences in modern French cities.



“We need to live at peace with each other. Diversity will bring us together,” said the designer, who also collaborated with jewelry designer Cody Sanderson for silver stars as buttons and clothing accessories.

The Montreal-based designer launched 3. Paradis five years ago and is shortlisted for this year’s LVMH Prize. “3 refers to mind, body and soul, and paradis is the place of happiness,” he explained.