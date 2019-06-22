Alanui Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Alanui’s Carlotta Oddi took a road trip through California this season, checking out the Golden State’s beaches, sunsets and campuses and working them into her designs and motifs.

The high-end knitwear label’s signature boho-chic cardigans were worked with patterns evoking the setting sun over the desert or mixed with serape stripes on one more abstract design, using a high-definition technique for the first time for men’s on another, giving the pattern strikingly precise details.

Varsity jackets and rugby shirts were also given the luxury knit treatment, as were sporty staples like Bermuda shorts worked in a cable knit cashmere cotton blend or bouclé track pants. Elsewhere, denim jackets had knit panels on the back, making for an appealing mix of bohemian and street, while chino pants were adorned with turquoise button hardware.

Burnt orange, deep red and mustard yellow mixed with more neutral grays, beiges, blues and browns to form a color palette that also permeated the brand’s staple cable-knit cardigans.