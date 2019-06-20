Amiri Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

The feel-good vibes of the Summer of Love pervaded Mike Amiri’s coed offering for spring. Tactile fabrics like velvet and chiffon in a rainbow of pastel shades just begged to be touched in this mellow, romantic lineup that was a major step away from the grungier ethos of his past collections.

Soft tailoring played a much bigger part — testament perhaps to the buzzy brand’s collaboration with Renzo Rosso’s OTB holding, which recently took a minority stake in Amiri, and the use of Italian workshops. It took forms including a pantsuit in mint green Lurex jacquard and loose tuxedo pants in baby blue with glittering side stripes, paired with a double-breasted waistcoat over a crochet tank top. The outerwear was also strong, as in a trenchcoat in cornflower blue corduroy, another, sleeveless, in mint green snakeskin-effect leather.

Flared pants came in velvet, corduroy or suede, with front ties for the feminine designs, while pale knits added to the overall delicate feel of the collection.

Tie-dyed tops — a satin bomber with guitar-strap edging was a highlight — and a denim jacket painted with the face of Jimi Hendrix were clear nods toward psychedelia, but elsewhere, the references were less literal and all the more appealing.

Shimmering guitar-strap embroideries were reprised from fall, diagonally crossing the body of tailored jackets, and much like his drum-shaped handbag, reminded onlookers that musical references — the finale was set to the sound of The Beatles “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” — are never far from Amiri’s mind, even when he works in a more ethereal register.