Artica Arbox Men's Spring 2020

Irene Roth, founder and creative director of Insta-friendly streetwear label Artica Arbox, wanted to create a dialog between the physical and digital worlds and how we communicate today. Pixelated graphics and texts punctuated simple bright sweatshirts, tees and outerwear – in vivid yellow and tomato red, for example – and were juxtaposed with more tactile pieces evocative of the “real world,” like a ribbed sweater in beige, navy and gray or a retro shell suit. PVC panel details and elastic trims added to the touch-and-feel dimension.

The young label continues to gain traction at retail – with only three collections for women and this its second for men, stockists already include Saks Fifth Avenue, Barneys New York, Selfridges, Galeries Lafayette and Boon the Shop.