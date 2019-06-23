  View Gallery — 21   Photos

Irene Roth, founder and creative director of Insta-friendly streetwear label Artica Arbox, wanted to create a dialog between the physical and digital worlds and how we communicate today. Pixelated graphics and texts punctuated simple bright sweatshirts, tees and outerwear – in vivid yellow and tomato red, for example – and were juxtaposed with more tactile pieces evocative of the “real world,” like a ribbed sweater in beige, navy and gray or a retro shell suit. PVC panel details and elastic trims added to the touch-and-feel dimension.

The young label continues to gain traction at retail – with only three collections for women and this its second for men, stockists already include Saks Fifth Avenue, Barneys New York, Selfridges, Galeries Lafayette and Boon the Shop.

Artica Arbox Men's Spring 2020

