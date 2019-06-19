Boramy Viguier Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Boramy Viguier looked to the arcane with his tarot-inspired third collection. By splicing together elements of sportswear and militaria and employing fabrics more habitual in a feminine register, like satan, he said he sought to elevate his fashion to a spiritual plane.

Long capes were intended to evoke the monastic, and the allover rooster print on one certainly had something hypnotic and slightly unsettling about it. Elsewhere and less ritualistic, racing suits lent their piping details to sportier items like long coats and bomber jackets in a collection that was strong on lightweight outerwear.

Viguier, one of the finalists for Andam’s secondary Creative Label prize this year, tapped into tailoring for the first time, putting his stamp on suiting, for example, with items in lightweight check viscose or brown faux leather.