Davi Men's Spring 2020

“I’m very lazy in the summer,” said Davide Marello at the third presentation of his label Davi, held on a barge floating on the Seine.

The former designer at Gucci under both Frida Giannini and Alessandro Michele tapped into the summertime feeling of slowing things down for his spring 2020 collection, which, as has become his signature, focused heavily on prints. Breezy cotton and viscose shirts paired with high-waisted shorts or multi-pocketed combat trousers came covered with travel memories: A leopard spotted on a safari became a feature on a beige short-sleeved shirt, while a trek in the jungle gave the idea for a camouflage-like flower print on a suit.

Another big inspiration was Paris in the summer, when the whole city hits the pause button: A boxy shirt featured a quaint illustration of a Parisian square, complete with a café, hair salon, and view of the Eiffel Tower.

Marello, who will be launching e-commerce for Davi in July, introduced two pieces to his line sporting his new logo, a tiny butterfly: A reversible bomber jacket and his first pair of sneakers, which came in black, white or printed versions, elaborately decorated with embroidered butterfly wings.