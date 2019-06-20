Dries Van Noten Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Powered by flowers, electric brights, sparkle and shine, Dries Van Noten’s collection moved to the music of European men’s trends. As designers make a return to tailoring, they’re piling on the print, embellishment and color and channeling a new sensuality into their collections.

Van Noten’s men were 21st-century dandies with their bougainvillea pink or leopard-print suits, ruffle-front, sparkly tuxedo shirts and sheer floral-printed short-sleeved tops. His man was fearless in flaunting his inner peacock.

The designer said the collection was a play with “archetypes of garments and archetypes of men, a mash-up of man tropes, attitudes and predilection.” Boy was he right, as he sent out shiny silk cargo pants and bright sequined flowers spilling over the shoulders of a white denim jacket.

Even the tailoring had a feminine air, with jackets nipped subtly at the waist and with broader shoulders. Some were done in a tapestry-style fabric, leopard print or a graphic green and white camo. Long coats came with a smudgy flower print and long shirtdresses were adorned with more botanical patterns. These were clothes that could bring out the dandy in any man.