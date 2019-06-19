Model on the catwalk

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Hiromichi Ochiai was in the mood for romance, sending out a genderless, delicate splicing of sportswear and tailoring filtered through his asymmetric lens. His faceless models – their features hidden by wigs or lace-edged veils – were draped with caped shoulders, garbed in classic eveningwear pieces like a twisted dress shirt or clad in strong, sporty outerwear in a palette in black and white.

While more minimal than his recent offerings, Ochiai’s craftsmanship was perhaps even more visible thanks to the pared-back color scheme, punctuated here and there by touches of lace or vaporous neon ruffles for a flight of fancy.

The show opened with a Levi’s capsule inspired by a visit to the denim heavyweight’s California archives. The ubiquitous 501 was twisted around the body, while other models were cut apart and laced back together, the ties forming fringes.

