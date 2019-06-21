Foo and Foo Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Elizabeth Hilfiger is convinced the market doesn’t need just another hoodie. For her edgy coed streetwear brand Foo and Foo, she has ramped up the sustainability credentials for spring, making all her sweatshirts and T-shirts from recycled plastic bottles — it takes six to make a hoodie and five for a T-shirt — and using deadstock denim for jeans and jackets.

Showing in Paris for the first time — “It’s more happening here than in New York, especially for men’s” the designer said — the lineup was built around playful, versatile pieces the wearer can style in various ways thanks to the inclusion of clever hardware. “I want to see how far I can manipulate basics,” she explained.

Dip-dyed T-shirts were covered with piercings, allowing the wearer to play with their shape, while similar details edged the hood of a striped sweatshirt with a cross motif depicting plastic bags on the back.

Baggy jeans and a denim jacket were tinted purple, their seams wired so they could be scrunched up to take on new forms at will. In an era of ultimate self-expression, Hilfiger’s take was right on point.