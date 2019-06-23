Hermès Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Beauty

Collection

Capturing a summery nonchalance enhanced through the ample, generous volumes, even the collection’s leathers and monochrome suiting in sandy tones were beautifully light and summery.

The alluring palette moved between classical masculine colors and daring brights, like the burgundy suede jacket and double-layer white and burgundy shirts paired with a bubblegum-pink pant, a bright orange neck scarf adding an unexpected pop. Or, a few looks down, a chino-style pant worn with an emerald shirt with sporty drawstring details at the collar, and a leather trench lined with contrast green facing.

Chunky-soled sandals with a sports-meets-grandpa vibe grounded the looks, giving an earthy spin.

Véronique Nichanian explored more of a casual summer evening direction with the delightful shirts based on configurations of silk scarves, mixing different motifs in the same coloring, sometimes overdyed brown or army green, also used on tailored jackets and bomber jackets.

The knitwear was slightly retro looking with geometric motifs recalling Sixties abstract art, lending a graphic note to the compelling collection that, intermixing parkas and zipped windbreakers in crinkled technical canvas, and zipped sweatshirts in striped ottoman water-repellent cotton weaves, telegraphed an uplifting leisure wear spirit.