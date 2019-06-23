Isabel Marant Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

For spring, Isabel Marant offered a stylish lineup that relayed the codes of the brand but kept things fresh, thanks to her light-handed approach. The proposal included pleated trousers—often rolled up at the bottom; airy mohair sweaters; a sprinkle of prints; flashes of pale violet and teal, and an infusion of ivory. Her man is a bit sporty and a bit artistic, but not the show-off type.

“The idea is to keep it fluid while adding a touch of sophistication that remains easy, and not too complicated,” she said. A pair of handsome pink trousers illustrated the point: it had a stretchy waistband and was embellished with large front pockets—the kind you want to dig your hands into—gathered at the ankle.

Signature pieces were reworked in new colors: a quilted patchwork jacket came in pale yellow, the windbreaker hot pink, ivory and white, and the acid-washed jeans washed with a light yellow or light turquoise. Her emphasis on knitwear included super soft, brushed mohair and a chunky cotton sweater with extra wide shoulders and sporty, striped tracksuit tops. These tops, with their ribbed necks that zip up to the chin, as well as the signature knit sweatshirt with the wide, graphic logo covering the front and striped arms, are part of the label’s classics—like the windbreakers—meant to return over the season, as they do for her sister line, Etoile. The label’s men’s offer is growing up, and will soon be getting its first store in the Marais district of Paris, due to open in the fall.