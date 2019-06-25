Jet Set Men's Spring 2020

Swiss luxury sportswear brand Jet Set is stepping away from the slopes. For its second season under the creative direction of Michael Michalsky — and his first spring offering — the Zurich-based label, which was founded in 1969 and is now controlled by Gaydoul Group, is focusing on fashion pieces.

The brand introduced denim to its range of carryover pieces and has chosen to relaunch Blue System, a former sister label that was popular in the Eighties, this time incorporated into its core collection. Boxy, faded sweatshirts carry the Blue System logo, ranging from unisex sizes XXS to XL: A size medium T-shirt fitted snugly on a male model, transforming into a slouchy minidress when worn on a female frame. The four new denim styles, all made in Italy like the rest of the collection, had a retro feel, especially the striped high-rise “street fit” model.

Michalsky unearthed prints from the label’s archive, including a fun pinball motif from 1984 that was reproduced on a silk twill reversible bomber jacket, and a tropical bird print splashed over a cropped jacket and silk overalls. There were still a couple of skiwear pieces, in the form of technical jackets in silver, black and pale mauve, some of them sporting a lace-up neck detail and extra strong shoulder stitches borrowed from U.S. military garb, allowing the material to stretch without breaking.