Juun J. went full throttle techno this season, sending out a tight, co-ed lineup of sharp-shouldered silhouettes — in slick, black leather that was impeccably tailored. The hard-charged direction was announced with a startling jolt of music — people literally jumped in their seats — and the chest bounding beats carried on in that fashion, with only a few classical interludes to break the rhythm.

Like the soundtrack, the designer operates in an elevated and futuristic universe, where sharp-angled perfection — those shoulders! — was offset with whiffs of romance. Ultra light windbreakers, in a shimmery, foil-like material billowed out from behind the models as they charged down the runway, tied firmly around the waist or held only on the head via the hood. Those were monotone looks, in white, silver, or steely pastels, with matching accessories — small, boxy compartments strapped to the body as tool belts, chunky armbands or rectangular-shaped backpacks that jutted dangerously out of the back.

His theme was ‘module,’ which applied to those accessories — wear one, two or three cubic pouches, take your pick. But the theme took on a more figurative meaning when it came to some of the outfits — most of the leather looks were full-body jumpsuits, skin-tight for the women, fitted for the men, with wider legs on occasion, all beautifully crafted. Asked if the theme was meant with survival in mind, or rather playfulness, the designer laughed before answering. Both, he replied.