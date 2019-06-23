  View Gallery — 25   Photos

Triggering a flashback to the label’s band T-shirt days, cult Krautrock band Can was a major reference here, with album cover graphics adorning the front of a blue intarsia sweater, the chest of a white T-shirt and other items of the collection as Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran refined their Seventies-inspired wardrobe staples.

Mixing signature workwear with a slight Asian aspect with references to vintage proportions and motifs from the era, like on the first monochrome look matching a roomy black denim carpenter pant with a washed black cotton shirt, its peak collar resting on the contrasting cream collar of a sporty zipped, cropped jacket.

The Seventies theme pushed further with the textural raw silk/wool blends on gray coat suits with tapered pants and scarf-print shirts worn with high-waisted cropped and flared tailored pants, all accessorized with dressy leather belts and dandy Chelsea boots with a slight heel.

Lemaire Men's Spring 2020

25 Photos 

That retro touch was also translated in the various check motifs of the peaked collar shirting, one so overblown it evoked kitchen wallpaper, or in the  grandpa-flavored knitted polo shirts.

Best embodied in the denim — raw and stiff and pressed with a crease — the collection had a certain sharpness in the cut, which looked controlled, and had nothing to do with the decade’s hippy side.

load comments