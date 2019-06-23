M.X. Maxime Simoëns Men’s Spring 2020

Galleries

Maxime Simoëns took his men’s wear label to a more elevated stomping ground for spring, shifting away somewhat from the sporty feel of his earlier collections with an offering inspired by an urban jungle.

Graffiti prints – worked all over on a slimline suit in one of the more extravagant looks – mingled with dark jungle jacquard suits and bomber jackets, embroidered beetle sweatshirts and structured bi-color or coated denim. Mixed in with the more elaborate looks were soft Tencel pajama pants in a blue-gray hue and casual striped shirts that lightened the tone.

While sportswear was still a major part of the line-up – cue tech fabric parkas in the same luxuriant prints and a gold lamé shellsuit that verged on camp territory, for example – the feel, treatments and fabrics used made for a more distinct vision that echoed in many ways Simoëns’ now defunct women’s label with its controlled sensuality.