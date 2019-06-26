MISBHV Men's Spring 2020

For Polish brand MISBHV, summer is above all the time to party — but in a very specific style. “Ibiza from the Eighties,” said creative director Thomas Wirski, who designs for the brand alongside partner Natalia Maczek. “At the time, it was a safe place for misfits, artists, musicians, people who were different and found their peace there. In Europe nowadays we are missing that sense of inclusivity.”

T-shirts printed with vintage Ibiza postcards and messages — “I woke up naked on the beach in Ibiza in 1988” read one, a line from LCD Soundsystem’s “Losing My Edge” — were mixed in with brightly colored polyester suits adorned with various zip pockets. The duo replicated a staff T-shirt from iconic club Ku, bought by Wirski on eBay, down to the double stonewash, worn-out shoulders and retro logo.

Following MISBHV’s introduction of men’s activewear, the brand also explored the sporty side of Ibiza via sailing-inspired pieces, such as a nylon trousers and jacket set with turquoise inserts. A camouflage print shell jacket had a thick mesh lining — “We live in Poland so even in the summer it’s pretty cold: Doing wholesale in Italy is what taught us we should do lighter garments,” laughed Maczek — while technical tailored pants had multiple pockets. “Our seamstresses hated us because one garment takes more than a day to produce as there as so many different parts,” Maczek said. “But Migos have requested it to wear on tour, so it was worth it.”