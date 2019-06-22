Namacheko Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Now in its fifth season, Dilan Lurr feels that his Namacheko label has established its standpoint and that it’s time to move in a new direction. Referencing Godfrey Reggio’s 1982 experimental film “Koyaanisqatsi,” which has no characters, he decided to invent its antagonist, inspired for example by the graphic shapes of skyscrapers at night seen in the movie.

His colorful lineup was conceptually interesting, with bands of fabric or elastic put together and interwoven in intriguing ways on the backs of trench coats, to create striking sweatshirts, and to belt the boxy color block suits.

These were contrasted with vivid knits covered with swirls of graphics found on long vests fringed at the shoulder and skirts worn over tailored pants, for example.

Decoration came by way of fishing floats embroidered on to the designs, while each look was topped with a curious hat made up of floppy squares of fabric that bobbed down the runway, intended to evoke “something mystical,” the designer said. Whether he achieved that remains to be seen, but the result — and the effect of the collection overall — was certainly mysterious.