“I understand family, I understand heritage, I understand tradition, but most importantly, I understand how to take that and reinvent it into something that I feel is relevant now,” said Greg Lauren at the Paris presentation for the second drop of his three-season collaboration with Paul & Shark.

The compelling collection, patchworked from destroyed denim and military fabrics from his own archives mixed with heritage Paul & Shark codes and fabrics, paid tribute to the nautical lifestyle. Pieces ranged from yellow vests made from a technical material sturdy enough to take to the high seas to spliced up fisherman’s sweaters reworked as dungarees and ponchos in faded, washed blues. Knitted suits, sweatshirts peppered with patches from across Paul & Shark’s 40 years of existence and de- and reconstructed striped preppy shirts were among the other highlights.

“It was exciting to have the opportunity to take something that is so iconic and classic and do what I love to do, which is to turn that upside down, deconstruct, destroy — celebrate it, but reinvent it,” Lauren added.