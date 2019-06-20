Pringle of Scotland Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Pringle’s new men’s design director Giuseppe Marretta made waves with his first collection for the brand, which he raced to pull together after joining the company at the start of April. He took as his theme David Hockney’s painting, “A Bigger Splash,” and drove the collection in a whole new direction.

Formerly head of knitwear and jersey at Giorgio Armani, Marretta took a fresh look at Pringle’s offer, sending out a more graphic, modern argyle pattern, reversible cashmere knits, quilted wovens, printed organza, laser-print denim and sweaters that blended hand-knitting with technical yarns.

Even the Paris showroom setup was different: Meant to mimic Hockney’s painting, there were palm tree murals on the walls, a swimming pool design on the floor, and even a Perspex diving board that doubled as a display table.

“I wanted to bring some fun back to men’s wear, with key items from British culture and a fusion of sports and art. The young David Hockney was an inspiring artist and a style icon,” he said during a walk-through.

Denim and knits alike looked as if it they had been bleached, but they were not. Instead, Marretta used laser printing to create abstract images of a swimming pool surface on denim jeans and ribbed cotton sweaters, in summer brights such as orange and aqua.

Among the standouts was a reversible navy cashmere sweater with the image of a swimmer diving into a pool, a lineup of striped sweaters in offbeat colors such as muted orange and pale teal, and a collection of multi-colored crewnecks with simple, graphic argyle pattern.

Some knits looked and felt like terrycloth, while an optic wool crewneck was covered in swimming-themed patches and a varsity-style letter “P,” echoing the bright and carefree feel of the collection.