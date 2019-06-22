Rochas Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Federico Curradi kept it simple for spring, showing his easy, slouchy, paint-splattered collection in a metal works yard in Paris. So real was this working space that at the end of the show, guests had to squeeze their way past a big recycling truck parked at the entrance to get to the street.

It was the ideal venue for the collection, which the designer said was all about connecting to the handmade, the artisanal and the artist’s soul. “And I didn’t want it to be perfect. I wanted there to be something slightly dirty about it,” he said.

The space had been transformed — temporarily — with green garlands spilling from the scaffolding, and Champagne and petits fours passed around on trays for this brief but charming presentation, where things were not always what they seemed.

Rochas is a luxury house after all, so models walked through the space in what appeared to be bleached-out denim shirts, but they were really made from silk. Cotton trousers and breezy shirts with epaulets had a distressed look, but on closer inspection they were adorned with fine, tone-on-tone embroidered designs.

Arty touches came through with paint-splattered trousers and big bags, while yellow tie-dye T-shirts were tucked into pink wide-leg trousers. It was everyday wear for those with an artist’s soul, who also remember to tidy up at the end of the day — and deal with the recycling.