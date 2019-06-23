Sandro Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

For spring, the Sandro man ditched the city and headed straight for the Riviera, hankering after some old-fashioned Fifties glamour. Channeling nostalgia for that dressier era, he threw on a silky, printed shirt and fluid trousers. His suits came in dusty rose or a checked tan, the pants mostly flat-front, while dressier options had pleats. Pressing the looks into Sandro’s world, waists fell midway — not low slung or high-waisted, and hems held firm, grazing the ankle as they have been in recent seasons. Boots were sleek, leather with pointy cowboy toes and solid heels.

The thrust of elegance extended to house staples: the work shirt and the Hawaiian shirt — which carried a fierce, stylized tiger, a print that is exclusive to the brand. Knits included ribbed, sleeveless numbers, and sharp, horizontally striped T-shirts with solid-colored sleeves. Classic styles like the jean jacket and leather aviator jacket were kept simple — no need for reinvention here. As it continues its international push, the label toes a steady line.